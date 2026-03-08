Kensington Palace shares Ellie Goldstein’s surreal afternoon with Sophie

Kensington Palace has shared a sparkling celebration this International Women’s Day, shining a spotlight on Ellie Goldstein and her trailblazing journey.

The Duchess of Edinburgh welcomed Ellie this week, who captured hearts with her groundbreaking appearance on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, along with her dance partner Vito Coppola and her mother, Yvonne Goldstein, to St James’s Palace for a special afternoon tea.

In the video, she shared her excitement about visiting the Palace and meeting the Duchess, describing the experience as truly surreal, echoed by her mother.

Joining them was Jon Sparkes, CEO of Mencap, the charity supporting people with learning disabilities, their families, and carers.

During the gathering, the group discussed the lasting impact Ellie’s Strictly performance has had on the public’s understanding of inclusion and representation.

The conversation celebrated how her talent and determination have inspired countless people.

There was a moment for a mini dance demonstration, giving Her Royal Highness a taste of Ellie and Vito’s signature moves.

She was shocked that dancing on the carpet was no easy feat and marked the occasion by presenting them a special cake.

Sophie has been Patron of Mencap since 2002, supporting its mission to empower people with learning disabilities and their carers.