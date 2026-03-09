 
Geo News

King Charles faces calls to cancel State visit amid Trump tirade

Trump shrugs off UK support saying, 'we already won' as King Charles visit looms

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 09, 2026

King Charles faces calls to cancel State visit amid Trump tirade
King Charles faces calls to cancel State visit amid Trump tirade

King Charles could see his highly anticipated state visit to Washington DC thrown into uncertainty following a fresh wave of criticism from former President Donald Trump. 

The US leader lashed out at the UK on social media and in public statements, branding Britain a “once great ally” and claiming Washington “didn’t need” British support in his campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged Sir Keir Starmer to advise the King to reconsider the April visit, warning that a royal appearance could be perceived as a diplomatic win for a president who “repeatedly insults and damages our country.”

Labour backbencher Rachael Maskell echoed the sentiment, suggesting the trip should be paused unless King Charles’s focus was on directly addressing the ongoing Middle East conflict. 

Meanwhile, Green Party deputy leader Rachel Millward described the US under Trump as a “rogue state” and called the idea of a royal visit “unthinkable” at this juncture.

This comes after Trump’s latest comments aboard Air Force One, dismissing the UK’s potential deployment of aircraft carriers as unnecessary saying, “We already won.” 

Downing Street confirmed that Sir Keir had a conversation with the US president, during which both leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and ongoing military cooperation through RAF bases. 

Princess Kate joins Queen Camilla to celebrate women in personal message
Princess Kate joins Queen Camilla to celebrate women in personal message
King Charles calls secret meeting to end Andrew's last royal connection
King Charles calls secret meeting to end Andrew's last royal connection
Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on key visit hours after details leak
Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on key visit hours after details leak
Princess sends powerful message amid Epstein horror ‘Act without fear'
Princess sends powerful message amid Epstein horror ‘Act without fear'
Queen Camilla honours inspiring women as King crumbles under Andrew shame
Queen Camilla honours inspiring women as King crumbles under Andrew shame
Princess Eugenie forced to give up key royal role in shock move
Princess Eugenie forced to give up key royal role in shock move
Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event
Prince William, Kate declare distance from Beatrice, Eugenie at royal event
Buckingham Palace shares update after King Charles US tour mystery
Buckingham Palace shares update after King Charles US tour mystery