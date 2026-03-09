James Middleton says jogging fixes all marital fights, Kate should try it too

James Middleton has shared the surprisingly simple ritual that keeps his marriage to Alizée Thévenet running smoothly.

The Princess of Wales’ brother revealed that a shared love of jogging has become the couple’s solution for resolving disagreements and reconnecting.

“One of my first dates with Alizée was a countryside run with the dogs,” James told Country Life.

“As a surprise, I bought her a pair of Inov8 running shoes, a favourite of mine from the Lake District.

Ever since, we have continued the tradition, running together at least once a week in matching trainers.”

James explained that the routine does more than keep them fit: “It’s our shared ritual, and if we’ve had an argument, a run together usually sets everything straight by the time we get back home.”

He even joked that his sister Kate could benefit from trying it herself.

The couple first crossed paths in 2018 at a private members’ club in London.

“If that moment hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have met my wife or had my beautiful son,” he reflected in a 2025 interview with HELLO!.

The pair tied the knot three years later, in September 2021, at a picturesque ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.