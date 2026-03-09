 
Meghan and Lilibet enjoy ocean on Women's day, papa Harry watches proudly

Meghan basks in sunshine with radiant ‘Sunday’ snapshot on As Ever

March 09, 2026

Meghan Markle marked International Women’s Day with a touching tribute to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, posting a rare glimpse of their quiet time together by the sea on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the serene photograph on Instagram taken by Prince Harry, showing herself seated on sun-warmed rocks along a sweeping coastline while holding her young daughter close. 

The pair looked out over the shimmering water as gentle waves rolled onto the shore, creating a peaceful backdrop for the candid mother-daughter moment.

In the video story, the bright sunlight and expansive ocean view added to the calm, intimate atmosphere captured in the image.

Alongside the photograph, Meghan included a heartfelt message dedicated to her daughter and to women around the world.

“For the woman she will one day be. Happy International Women’s Day,” she wrote.

She also shared another sunny snapshot from the same day on her As Ever social platform. 

In that image, she stood in bright golden light wearing a flowing frock with puffed sleeves, adding a caption: “Sunday, with a little extra light to linger in.”

