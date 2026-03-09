Meghan Markle makes emotional appeal after closing big chapter of life

Meghan Markle joined Princess Kate and thousands of women globally to mark a special event with a heartfelt plea.

On March 8, the Duchess of Sussex released a statement to celebrate "women’s strength, resilience, and achievements" on International Women’s Day.

On the official website of Sussexes, Meghan urged people to show up for women in communities around them.

Speaking of the mission of her and Prince Harry's Archewell Philanthropies, the former working royal's spokesperson said, "We’re proud to uplift organisations that provide safety, housing, and critical support for women rebuilding their lives."

Meghan said that she feels honoured to support such initiatives, aiming to offer "stability, dignity, and opportunity" to underprivileged women and their families.

Her team mentioned a list of some organisations receiving support from Archewell.

At the end of her emotional message, Meghan emphasised that one should support women throughout the year and not just "once a year."

Making a plea to her fans, the dotting mother of Archie and Liliber said, "If you’re looking for a way to show up for women, consider supporting a shelter or organisation in your own community."

It is important to mention that Meghan commemorated Women's Day after she and Netflix announced that they are ending their partnership for As Ever.