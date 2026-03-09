King Charles takes William’s side with ruthless decision on royal honours

King Charles, who has taken a much more forgiving and peaceful stance in the past, is now seems to be shifting gears on his approach, especially when it comes to royal honours.

Last October, the monarch had stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor off of all his royal titles and honours. He had also evicted his brother from the 30-room Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. Prince William had been heavily involved in the decision to oust the shamed ex-prince.

It has also been reported that the Prince of Wales has ‘no-nonsense’ plans for a much more slimmed-down monarchy and zero tolerance for anyone causing harm to the institution with their actions.

Charles had previously stated with regards to his brother that the ‘law must take its course’, it now seems that the monarch is taking his son’s side on the matter.

Nine people were stripped from their MBE and OBE honours this year in a strict action taken for accountability.

The people stripped off of their honours are listed as follows:

Ian Ashbold, received MBE in 2016, stripped due to a Criminal Conviction

Lloyd Hamilton, received MBE in 2011, stripped due to Criminal conviction

Angela Middleton, received MBE in 2019, stripped due to bringing the honours system into disrepute.

Nigel O’Connor, received MBE in 2015, stripped due to professional censure.

Tony Reilly, received OBE in 2011, stripped due to professional censure.

Paul Rose, received MBE in 2002, stripped due to Criminal conviction.

Anant Shah, received OBE in 2020, stripped due to bringing the honours system into disrepute.

Graham Trewhella, received MBE in 2010, stripped due to criminal conviction.

Stuart Hogg, received MBE in 2024, stripped due to criminal conviction.

The update comes at a time when there are inquiries opened into the monarch's two nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Meanwhile, critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been actively calling to remove the Sussexes from their honours. However, it remains to be seen if this a matter that Charles would leave for the future King William.