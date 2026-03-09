King Charles takes William’s side with ruthless decision on royal honours

March 09, 2026
King Charles, who has taken a much more forgiving and peaceful stance in the past, is now seems to be shifting gears on his approach, especially when it comes to royal honours.
Last October, the monarch had stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor off of all his royal titles and honours. He had also evicted his brother from the 30-room Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. Prince William had been heavily involved in the decision to oust the shamed ex-prince.
It has also been reported that the Prince of Wales has ‘no-nonsense’ plans for a much more slimmed-down monarchy and zero tolerance for anyone causing harm to the institution with their actions.
Charles had previously stated with regards to his brother that the ‘law must take its course’, it now seems that the monarch is taking his son’s side on the matter.
Nine people were stripped from their MBE and OBE honours this year in a strict action taken for accountability.
The people stripped off of their honours are listed as follows:
The update comes at a time when there are inquiries opened into the monarch's two nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Meanwhile, critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been actively calling to remove the Sussexes from their honours. However, it remains to be seen if this a matter that Charles would leave for the future King William.