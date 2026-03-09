Katie Price's husband Lee accused of scamming more women out of cash

Alana Percival has claimed four women have reached out to her against Lee Andrews

Katie Price's husband has faced fresh allegations from his ex, who dubbed him 'tinder swindler' and accused him of scamming more women out of money.

The former glamour model, 47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Dubai businessman Lee in January, just 10 days of meeting him.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

While the family is reportedly stunned by the marriage, Lee has continued to make headlines due to claims from his ex.

He has faced a string off accusations about the true nature of his finances, with a slew of his claims about his wealth, business acumen and celebrity-links said to be false.

His former flame Alana Percival, 32, has claimed four women have reached out to her since she told her story -all alleging that Lee tried to scam them out of money in a post seen by The Sun.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Alana wrote: 'Another woman sending me voices on how he tried to scam her… 4 people in 2 weeks reached out to me sending me all sorts of voice recordings.

'Self claimed multimillionaire or billionaire. Begging women around the world for £3000 this was only in January!.

'[He] actually is another tinder swindler soooo embarrassing. But one that is stuck in [Dubai] on a travel ban.'

Lee has denied all previous claims made by his exes.

Moreover, Katie has vowed to support her new husband and has also denied the allegations against him.