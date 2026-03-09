Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put royal position at risk with bombshell move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a risky move, inviting anger, ahead of their newly announced Australia tour.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accepted an invitation sent by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), to visit Jordan recently.

On their two-day humanitarian visit to the war-hit country in February, Harry and Meghan travelled to Amman to undertake a series of engagements shedding light on meaningful work done for the affected communities.

From visiting a refugee camp to becoming part of the WHO's roundtable, the Sussexes made their tour look like a royal one, several experts stated.

Among them was also Sky News Australia's journalist Louise Roberts, who strongly criticised Harry and Meghan for using their royal ties for their own sake.

She gave a solution to the royals which could be harmful for the Sussexes.

The television personality said, "More and more, the only solution looks like Meghan and Harry can be stripped of their titles so no one can mistake them for working royals."

This comes amid the buzz created yet again by Harry and Meghan with confirmation of their upcoming tour to Australia.

The couple "will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements," their spokesperson shared.

However, details related to the visit will be disclosed in due course.