Keanu Reeves plays key role in Dogstar 'All In Now' era

Dogstar drummer Robert Mailhouse reveals how ‘All In Now’ album got its name

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 09, 2026

Dogstar is all set to release its new album All In Now and the story behind its name holds special meaning for the band.

The record title didn’t appear out of thin air. Keanu Reeves was the one who suggested the three words that now define the rock trio’s new era.

Comprising of the John Wick star as the bassist, Bret Domrose as guitarist and vocalist and Robert Mailhouse as the drummer, the group wanted the latest album’s moniker to capture exactly where they stand today.

"All In Now just whacks you in the head," Mailhouse said, describing the title track of the upcoming album. "Talk about a live song. Keanu came up with the title for that song too."

"It sort of summed up where and who we are as a band today,” he explained. “It just feels true to us. We’re leaning in, and we are going to keep going.”

While the fourth album is set to release on May 29, Dogstar dropped the single All in Now and its music video on Friday, March 6.

Moreover, The Matrix actor expressed his excitement about the group returning to the recording studio.

“We couldn’t f—ing wait,” Reeves, 61, said in a statement “Personally, I loved it all. For me, the attitude was like, ‘let’s work hard and let’s go.’”

The new Nick Launay-produced set follows Dogstar’s 2023 comeback album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines, which arrived after a two-decade hiatus.

