Tom Cruise gets standing ovation as he wins Saturn Award for Best Actor

Tom Cruise bags Saturn Award for 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise has just made a rare appearance at the 53rd Saturn Awards.

The 63-year-old actor has made very little public appearances following the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

On March 9, the action star won the Saturn Award for Best Actor for the latest MI film.

As his name was called out for the award, the entire audience stood up from their seats in his respect to honour him for his spectacular performance and successful career.

The standing ovation left Tom mesmerized as he said “that’s very kind… Thank you” while taking a pause to witness such a surreal moment with his eyes.

While accepting the accolade, he said, “It has been a great evening. I gotta say. I mean just to be here with you all, hear the speeches and its very special.”

Cruise began by thanking director Christopher McQurrie saying, “Thank you McQ for trying to kill me so many times for all these years. I appreciate.”

In a way, he also teased further Mission: Impossible movies as he added while referring to McQuarrie, “Many more to come.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor concluded his speech by thanking the audience and all the directors he has worked with.

Tom has already teased his next project titled Digger, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.