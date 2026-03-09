Harry Styles celebrates new album success with Zoe Kravitz

Harry Styles spotted with Zoe Kravitz in Brooklyn after Rome

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz has proved with their latest outing that their relationship is still going strong.

The 32-year-old singer just released his fourth studio album titled Kiss "All the Time. Disco, Occasionally".

The new album broke records soon after its official release becoming the highest grossing debut album of 2026.

Following the release of Harry’s new music, the singer took some time to go out and celebrate the success with his rumoured girlfriend Zoe.

The couple has been seen together multiple times in Rome in the late 2025. Fans started to believe that they might have parted ways as the frequency in their public sighting became less.

Styles and Kravitz have finally put an end to all base speculations after being spotted taking a romantic stroll in Brooklyn, New York.

A video has been shared by a fan on X, where the duo can be seen walking together, wearing cozy winter clothes with beany hats.

The fan shared that he was listening to Styles’ new songs on his airphones when he crossed paths with the Grammy winner.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker gave a fist bump to him and later also gave him a hug.

Neither of them have officially confirmed a romantic relationship, but their frequent public appearances have fuelled intense speculations.