Prince Harry receives heartbreaking message from William amid estrangement

Prince Harry has reportedly made attempts to make peace with his estranged brother Prince William but the relationship remains at an impasse.

Even though the Duke of Sussex is making some progress with his cancer-stricken father King Charles, but William does not show any signs of budging from his firm stance.

Moreover, new details seem to indicate that Harry is completely blocked out of his brother’s sphere, an unfortunate update since the two of them had been very close growing up.

In a dramatic turn of events, sources have revealed that William changed his number and Harry doesn’t have the latest contact.

Former Editor-in-Chief of popular celebrity magazines Dan Wakeford cited insiders from the Duke of Sussex clan, who confirm that even if Harry got hold of the new number, William “wouldn’t pick up”.

“He sees William blossoming and he secretly had hoped that William would have more of a struggle and need him,” the source claimed. “He’s been waiting for the call. That would be his dream come true. He regrets leaving.”

The two haven’t spoken to each other in over three years and it’s “cutting deeper than anyone realises”.

William and Harry last spoke during the funeral of their grandmother Elizabeth II, in September 2022. The two have since been under the same roof for another funeral – of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in late August 2024 – but they reportedly never even looked in each other’s direction.

Moreover, as royals gather at the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday, Harry would be prominently absent from the event.