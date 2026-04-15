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Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour

Duke and Duchess of Sussex say 'they are unstoppable' with Ausralia trip

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour

It would not be wrong to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the headlines from the moment their Australia trip began.

On April 14, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the country for the first time after their 2018 visit as working royals.

The couple performed joint and solo back-to-back engagements, receiving a warm welcome upon their arrival.

Most recently, their photos from an intimate gathering as part of the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit have been making the rounds on social media.

Lisa Wipfli, the host of the program, honoured Harry and Meghan by calling them "kind, warm and authentic" after a meaningful conversation.

This trip, despite the backlash, is proving to be a big success for the brand Sussex.

"They’re glowing and enjoying Australia for sure," one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan penned, "The British royal must be so proud of them."

Upon returning to Australia, Harry and Meghan issued a statement, sharing that they spent the day with organisations and communities working at the forefront of "care, recovery, and human connection."

It has been said that the couple would be such a great addition to the royal family if things are fine between them and the firm. 

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