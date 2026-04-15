Meghan Markle revives her working royal era in latest move

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, left Australians in shock as she brought back her palace playbook with her latest stunt.

The Duchess of Sussex reminded fans of her royal era as she channelled her 2018 look during her surprising outing on Wednesday.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother paid a special tribute to Australian fashion with her unexpected MasterChef Australia appearance, wearing earrings that she first donned in 2018 during her time with the royal family.

She won hearts by selecting pieces from homegrown labels for the occasion. The 44-year-old Duchess opted for a skirt designed by Camila and Marc paired with a Matteau blouse, completing the ensemble with Manolo Blahnik heels.

Meghan looked stunning as with her meaningful accessories, wearing Paspaley Lavalier Circlé Pearls earrings.

The pearl earrings hold sentimental value, having first been spotted on the duchess during her first royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018, marking a thoughtful connection to her previous visit.

The duchess made her entrance on the beloved cooking programme to enthusiastic applause from contestants, with judge Poh Ling Yeow, 52, delivering a memorable introduction.

"We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this," Ms Yeow announced as Meghan stepped onto the set.

Throughout filming, the duchess worked alongside the show's regular panel, including Ms Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli, offering guidance to home cooks competing in the new series.

The episode featuring Meghan will air when the latest season launches on April 19.

Her culinary credentials were previously showcased in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which has produced two seasons and a holiday special.

While Meghan filmed her cooking show appearance on April 15, Prince Harry, 41, undertook separate engagements across two Australian cities.

The duke visited the charity Movember on Melbourne's outskirts, continuing his longstanding advocacy for mental health awareness.

He then travelled to Canberra, where he met with veterans at the Australian War Memorial, reflecting his dedication to supporting service personnel and their families.