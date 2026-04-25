Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick

The Chicago Bears made a surprise pick, going with LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Thomas was selected as the 89th pick in the third round of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Thomas, a 5-foot-10-inch-tall wideout with a weight of 192 pounds, was with LSU for two years.

He debuted his career at Mississippi State, then moved to Baton Rouge before the 2024 season.

Thomas appeared in 26 games, including 10 starts, and recorded 716 yards on 64 catches and six touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Thomas impressed the Bears, crediting his speed, highlighted by a 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine, which allows him to play multiple receiver roles.

For the unversed, the NFL Scouting Combine is a yearly event where collegiate football players perform physical and skill tests for pro scouts.

Here’s how Thomas can add value to the Chicago Bears based on his performance last year with LSU.

During his collegiate career at Mississippi State, he earned Freshman All-American laurels as a punt and kick returner, he brought back 15 punts for 202 yards and scored one touchdown.

Above all, he had played the best receiving season of his LSU career in 2025, posting 488 yards and four touchdowns.

And now, to prove Thomas is truly a tiger for the Bears, he has a golden opportunity to do so in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.