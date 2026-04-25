Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury

Defending Champion Carlos Alcaras has pulled out of the French Open scheduled to begin from May 18, 2026, due to a wrist injury.

The athlete announced on Friday that he won’t be heading to Roland Garros as the injury from earlier this month has forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

It appears to be a painful blow to the two time champion who appeared to be in excellent form just weeks ago. Alcaraz started 2026 in stunning fashion, beating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final to become the youngest man in history to win all four Grand Slam titles.

He picked up the wrist problem during a first-round win at the Barcelona Open and withdrew the following day.

He has not played competitively since and also pulled out of the Madrid Open this week, and was seen attending the Laureus World Sports Awards in the Spanish capital on Monday wearing a wrist support.

He was named World Sportsman of the Year at the event.

The decision was made after comprehensive medical tests. He has opted out of following tournaments due to injury:

Madrid Open

Italian Open

French Open

Alcaraz took to social media and wrote, “It's a complicated moment for me but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here.”