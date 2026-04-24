 
Geo News

Trump dozed off at White House meeting: Here's real update on POTUS's health

Medical experts hint at sleep apnea as video appears to show POTUS doze off at White House event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 24, 2026

Trump dozed off at White House meeting: Here&apos;s real update on POTUS&apos;s health
Trump dozed off at White House meeting: Here’s update on Here’s real update on POTUS’s health

In a recent White House meeting, U.S. President Trump momentarily dozed off .

The incident sparked speculations about the 79-year-old president’s health, with a prominent medical expert indicating the symptoms may point to sleep apnea.

This video, which was recorded at the affordability event at the Oval Office on Thursday, displays Trump sitting with his eyes shut, jaw hanging loose, and head slumped down. Even though there have been no medical warnings made by the White House, it has generated a lot of discussions on social media.

A medical expert, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of Medicine and Surgery linked with CNN, weighed in on the matters.

Reiner wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “When a patient tells me that they can’t stay awake in meetings, we do formal sleep testing to look for sleep apnea.”

“The president continues to struggle with daytime somnolence. This is a common problem, and there are things that can be done to improve these symptoms,” he added.

In medical terms, sleep apnea is a condition where the patient suffers from a pattern of interruptions in breathing while sleeping.

The White House does not acknowledge any such medical condition, and President Trump has not yet had an officially scheduled annual physical examination in 2026, although he has been known to undergo semiannual physical exams. It has been observed that President Trump, who is turning 80 in June, holds fewer public meetings than he did in his first presidential term.

Concerning the POTUS 'health, Congressman Ted Lieu said: “There’s something mentally wrong with the President of the United States. There is also something physically wrong… he can’t stay awake at public events with the cameras rolling.”

However, White House has maintained the stance of Trump’s good health. Until now, no official medical evaluation has been released.

Given these rising concerns, another video of Trump is circulating where he can be seen falling asleep and violently hitting his head on the desk. However, that specific video is fake and AI-generated. 

Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far
Why did UMass chef kill his wife in hotel room? Here's what we know so far
Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Adam Thomas finally speaks after 'I'm A Celeb' crown with emotional statement
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Michael Jackson's three kids take on 'Michael' biopic: details inside
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Bears surprise with LSU WR Zavion Thomas as third-round NFL draft pick
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Navy Secretary fired by Hegseth refuses to leave until ordered by Trump
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open due to wrist injury
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt goes on leave amid Iran war: Here's why
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence
World Cup 2026 final tickets selling for $2.3m each, FIFA breaks silence