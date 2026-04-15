Kanye West's comeback tour hits another road block

Kanye West – now going by Ye – has hit pause on his France plans, and let’s just say… it’s not your usual tour delay.

The rapper announced he’s postponing his June 11 show at Stade Vélodrome, right as French officials were reportedly debating whether he should be allowed into the country at all.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” he wrote on X.

He followed it up with a more reflective note: “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe.”

Translation: complicated situation, fans caught in the middle.

According to reports, French officials – including Marseille’s mayor and the interior minister – were not thrilled about hosting Ye, citing his past anti-Semitic remarks and controversies, including a song release last year that sparked outrage.

And this is not his first European hiccup. The Flashing Lights hit-maker was recently blocked from entering the UK, leading to the cancellation of his planned headline slot at Wireless Festival after sponsors pulled out.

While Ye issued an apology earlier this year, the fallout clearly is not over.

For now, the Marseille show is in limbo – no new date, no clear resolution. One thing’s certain: this “comeback tour” is turning into more of a cliffhanger than a comeback.