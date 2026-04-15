Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya surprise fans with first 7 minutes of ‘Dune 3’

Dune fans erupted in excitement as the first seven minutes of Dune: Part Three made their debut.

Denis Villeneuve not only brought out Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa at the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon but also surprised the franchise admirers with the preview.

The director and three of his main stars took the stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 14, to introduce the thrilling new footage of the opening scene of Dune: Part III.

Excitement ran high among the fandom as Dune 3 opens with a bloody and brutal battle sequence set on a rainy planet, with Emperor Paul's army led by Stilgar.

Digital creator Jenkins Peeler, who was among the lucky ones who got to see the video, erupted in excitement as he explained “this might have been the most insane alien space war scene that I've ever seen. It felt like a very grounded war scene, but with alien technology.”

Describing the “insane” visuals he praised the sound design and cinematography which made him feel like he was actually a soldier in the reel life battle.

“I honestly felt like I needed to take cover. It was that intense. I am fully expecting to say that Dune will go down as the greatest trilogy ever made when this movie releases,” he raved over the third installment in the Dune Franchise. “I have that much confidence after watching the first seven minutes.”

Notably, Dune: Part Three, based on Dune Messiah, is intended to be the final Dune film directed by Denis Villeneuve, concluding his trilogy on December 18.