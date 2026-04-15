Lena Dunham cheats on Taylor Swift's collaborator Jack Antonoff: Who is he?

Jack Antonoff isn’t just Lena Dunham’s ex-boyfriend; he’s one of the most influential figures in modern pop music and a longtime creative partner of Taylor Swift.

The Grammy-winning producer, songwriter, and frontman of Bleachers has spent the past decade shaping the sound of Swift’s biggest albums, as well as projects by Lorde, Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent.

Born in New Jersey in 1984, Antonoff first made his mark with the indie band Steel Train before joining Fun, the pop-rock group that skyrocketed to fame with We Are Young.

His solo project Bleachers, launched in 2014, showcased his signature blend of nostalgic synths and raw, emotional storytelling.

It earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Jack Antonoff’s collaboration with Taylor Swift:

Antonoff’s partnership with Taylor Swift began with 1989 in 2014.

He has since co-written and produced on nearly all of her major releases including Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department.

His collaborations with Taylor Swift alone have earned him multiple Grammys and positioned him as one of the most important producers of his generation, a musician whose work continues to shape the sound of modern pop.

On the personal side, Antonoff dated Lena Dunham from 2013 to 2018, a relationship that often played out in the public eye.

Dunham’s new memoir Famesick has reignited interest in their romance after she admitted to cheating on him during its final stretch.

Since their split, Antonoff moved forward and married actress Margaret Qualley in 2023.