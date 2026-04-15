‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular rushed to hospital: How is he now?

American influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was rushed to hospital after collapsing mid-stream.

On Tuesday, April 14, the “looksmaxxing” content creator’s livestream suddenly cut off, sparking concern among viewers.

Later in the day, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) showing him being carried by three men to a black car.

He was subsequently hospitalised, and a source revealed that he is now out of danger.

“[He is in] stable condition,” the tipster told The Hollywood Reporter, noting that the situation was not life-threatening.

Reports suggest the incident may have been linked to a suspected overdose.

For the unversed, Clavicular rose to prominence for his fixation on achieving aesthetic perfection and promoting extreme “looksmaxxing,” an online trend popular among young men.

The trend focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness. While some aspects center on grooming and fitness, the trend has also drawn criticism for encouraging dangerous practices, including bone-smashing to alter facial features which Clavicular has previously advocated.

Additionally, the streamer has been making headlines for his controversial antics like suggesting the interviewer was a cuckold when he walked out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview, his legal troubles, involving Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and being arrested for misdemeanor battery charges in Florida last month.