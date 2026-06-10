Prince William saves Kate from awkward situation with heartfelt gesture

Princess Kate seemed to came face-to-face with what could’ve been an awkward moment during the latest royal gathering but there had been more to the story, as new details emerge from the event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling last weekend, which had been an intimate and private event. However, Kate happened to run into one of her exes.

Rupert Finch had gone to the same university as William and Kate. Rupert briefly dated Kate before she went on to date William. But sources shared that there was no drama behind their interaction.

They insisted that one of the key reasons the situation was not actually uncomfortable for any of them was how William feels that “things worked out just perfectly”. Had William been the jealous type, things could have taken a nasty turn.

William and Kate married in 2011, while Rupert married his wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of a fashion label.

Rupert Finch and wife Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling wedding

“Everyone’s very mature about moving on and there’s no embarrassment, just kindness, between Kate and Rupert, who’s now a happily married father-of-three, just like Kate and Wills,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

Rupert’s wife has been well-connected to the royal circle as many royal women have chosen clothes from her brand. Over the years, the connection has grown deeper, hence there is nothing odd between them anymore.

In fact, the source insisted that the Princess was “thrilled” to see both Rupert and his wife Natasha. The insider claimed that Kate is a “huge fan” of Natasha.

“Aside from a mutual love of fashion, Natasha’s three kids are similar in age to Kate’s – Georgia, 11, Cienna, 9, and India, 5 – so there’s always plenty to talk about.”