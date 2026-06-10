Prince William comments about Charlotte sparks new debate: ‘unfair'

Prince William received a lot of praise for breaking an age-old stigma surrounding women as he was faced with an unexpected query. However, not all were happy with how the conversation went, indicating a problematic detail in the exchange.

Meredith Constant, a royal commentator, insisted that she didn’t like the question and neither did she appreciate the answer, as it reflected the deep-rooted issues of the society continues to face about women’s health.

Meredith insisted that she didn’t like the question and neither did she appreciate the answer, as it reflected the deep-rooted issues of the society continues to face about women’s health.

She stressed that breaking stigma around menstruation is “so important” but the question was asked on behalf of the 11-year-old Princess Charlotte. Meredith argued that she doesn’t like how Charlotte is used like the “only girl in the family”.

The future King had taken part in the discussion on young people’s issues as part of the SXSW London Festival last week and he was asked a question by Vivi Lin, the founder of the NGO, With Red.

Vivi asked William if he was ready to talk to Charlotte about periods. To which, he responded, “This is a topic I am not familiar with,” he said before adding that he knows “it is going to be a conversation that he would need to have in the future. He said he will try to do so with the help of his wife”.

The royal commentator opined that it was “unfair” to Charlotte as she did not have consented to this conversation. Moreover, she suggested that William had “sidestepped” the question.

Her point had been that William cannot be “unfamiliar” with the topic because he is married to a woman and has a daughter. But, more than that, this shouldn’t be a conversation limited to daughters but for sons so they could learn to be empathetic too.

“This should not be taboo. It is a health issue that affects more than half of the population,” she continued. “It is so interesting to see the response for the questions they are not prepared for. Why are we hailing this as a modern response like he just acknowledged periods stigma?”

She stressed that this is just a way of rewarding nonsense which should not be done in this time and age.