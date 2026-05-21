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Andrew returns to spoil royal wedding as bombshell documents released

King Charles receives shocking news about Andrew as major statement issued
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Andrew returns to spoil royal wedding as bombshell documents released

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor returned to the spotlight as shocking documents revealed that no "formal vetting" was carried out when he was appointed as UK trade envoy.

For the unversed, the former Duke of York was taken into custody for a few hours in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office when he was a British envoy.

In Epstein's files, it was alleged that Andrew passed on highly sensitive information during his time at this key role.

According to Minister Chris Bryant, "We have found no evidence that a formal due diligence or vetting process was undertaken.

"There is also no evidence that this was considered.

"This is understandable since this new appointment was a continuation of the Royal Family's involvement in trade and investment promotion work following the Duke of Kent's decision to relinquish his duties as Vice-Chairman of the Overseas Trade Board."

It has been revealed that the late Queen was "very keen" to take her scandal-hit son on a prominent role in promoting national interests.

The UK government accepted the opposition's request and agreed to release 11 documents regarding Andrew's appointment, who served as an envoy from 2001 to 2011.

It appears that Andrew's nightmare is not gonna stop following King Charles and the rest of the royal family any time soon.

The bombshell documents were released ahead of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips wedding, where Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are expected to make an appearance. 

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