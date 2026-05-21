Buckingham Palace issues statement amid Andrew 'trade envoy' revelation

King Charles' office issued an update on the Queen after shocking details related to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's 'trade envoy role' emerged.

The King and Queen Camilla are currently on a three-day trip to Northern Ireland.

On May 21, Buckingham Palace shared that Camilla visited Women’s Aid Newtownards to meet with their team, providing help to women suffering from domestic and sexual violence.

The statement reads, "The Police Service of Northern Ireland receives a report of domestic abuse every 16 minutes and a sexual offence every 2 hours.

"At Women’s Aid Newtownards, The Queen met staff and volunteers, hearing first hand about the breadth and impact of the compassionate services they deliver to people at their most vulnerable."

It is important to note that Queen Camilla's update from Northern Ireland came just after newly-released documents revealed that no "formal vetting" was carried out when Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor took over the UK trade envoy role.

The late Queen Elizabeth was reportedly 'very keen' for her son Andrew to be made British trade envoy in 2000.

In February 2026, the former Duke of York was also arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.