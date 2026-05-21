King Charles takes Ed Sheeran’s place with surprise ukulele skills

King Charles delighted onlookers with an unexpected musical moment during the final day of his Northern Ireland engagements.

The monarch picked up a ukulele and joined members of the Men’s Shed project at Ards Allotments.

He strummed the instrument alongside local participants, earning smiles and applause for his determination and willingness to fully embrace the moment.

Onlookers praised the King’s enthusiasm, with many jokingly giving him “A+ for effort” after the impromptu performance.

The cheerful exchange took place during Charles’s visit to Ards Allotments, a community-led project founded by owner Maurice after he was inspired years earlier by footage of the then Prince of Wales visiting a similar allotment initiative.

The allotments have since become an important local hub promoting wellbeing, sustainability, and social connection - causes closely aligned with Charles’s long-standing environmental and community interests.

Earlier in the visit, both Charles and Queen Camilla were invited to play traditional Bodhrán drums during a cultural engagement, with Camilla amusing onlookers as she ensured her husband kept to the correct rhythm.

On the third day of the visit, the King and Queen carried out separate engagements across Northern Ireland, allowing them to meet a wider range of community groups, charities, and local organisations.

Charles’s visit to the allotments focused heavily on grassroots initiatives encouraging community participation, gardening, and mental wellbeing, with the King spending time speaking to volunteers and members involved in the Men’s Shed programme.