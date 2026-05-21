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Sarah Ferguson shocks royals with blatant new demand

King Charles, Prince William ‘called for negotiations’ with Sarah Ferguson in unexpected twist
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Sarah Ferguson appeared to have grown bolder despite the shocking allegations against her in the Epstein files and the new humiliating revelations that continue to surface.

The King had removed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson from the royal fold but allowed their two daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to remain in their positions.

Now, a royal biographer claims that Fergie is taking advantage of her daughters’ position to “negotiate” a lucrative deal directly with the royals than any other media.

The former Children’s book author was removed from all her charities and her businesses were shut down after the Epstein debacle. There is also uncertainty regarding her living situation, hence she has found herself back at the Palace doorstep and beg for a “nice pension” to keep her mouth shut, according to historian Andrew Lownie.

Sarah Ferguson shocks royals with blatant new demand

“I think it’s a very schizophrenic relationship at the moment with the royals and Beatrice and Eugenie,” Lownie told The Mirror. He explained how Beatrice and Eugenie are either publicly acknowledged or uninvited from events – like hot and cold.

He alleged that the King and Prince William had asked the sisters to submit a financial audit, but they refused. On the other hand, Fergie is saying that in exchange for a pension, she will not take part in a tell-all interview

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