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Princess Eugenie finally 'reacts' to King Charles warm welcome

King Charles' order clears Beatrice and Eugenie's royal position
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 21, 2026

Princess Eugenie finally &apos;reacts&apos; to King Charles warm welcome
Princess Eugenie finally 'reacts' to King Charles warm welcome 

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank made their feelings known over King Charles' warm welcome, which also cleared the York Princesses royal position after the Epstein scandal.

After months of negativity and controversies, Eugenie's baby news brought joy to the royals.

It was reported that the youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson was hesitant in reaching out to her uncle about her third pregnancy.

Zara Tindall "persuaded" Eugenie to break the news to the monarch.

On May 4, Buckingham Palace officially announced that "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer."

It was further shared that the King has been informed and he is delighted with the update.

As per the sources, Eugenie and her husband gave a surprising reaction to the warm welcome shown by the monarch.

"...she and Jack were quite surprised by the warmth of the palace response," an insider shared.

The report stated, "They had feared a frostier reception, but the King made contact and asked his officials to make a formal announcement."

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