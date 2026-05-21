Queen Camilla responds to kind gesture from US

Queen Camilla had accompanied King Charles to the US as they undertook a very important tour.

All eyes had been on the engagements held at the White House, the preparation, and other various events. The world saw how the royals were treated during their visit and how the monarch used his soft diplomacy to secure a win for the UK.

Meanwhile, Camilla dutifully played a supporting role for the King, which had been just as crucial for the nation.

A royal fan, Jay, acknowledged the efforts from the Queen and praised her with a heartfelt letter.

In response, Camilla penned a personal message for Jay.

She wrote, “Thank you for your kind letter about our State Visit to the United States of America.”

Camilla added that she was “deeply touched by the warmth of the welcome” they received in the United States of America.

In a social media post, Jay revealed that he had gotten the “wonderful” signed reply from the Queen Consort this month after she was hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania at the White House.

He stated that the letter was a “nice thing to wake up to”. He then added a “Thank you Ma’am” at the end.