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Zendaya dumps 'The Drama' glam for 'Dune 3' dust

Zendaya opts for 'Dune' theme as she hits the red carpet at 2026 Cinemacon

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Zendaya dumps &apos;The Drama&apos; glam for &apos;Dune 3&apos; dust
Zendaya dumps 'The Drama' glam for 'Dune 3' dust 

Zendaya traded her The Drama glam for sandy, dystopian tones as she leaned into Dune: Part Three promotions.

Embracing method dressing, the 29-year-old star walked the red carpet at the 2026 CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 14, at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

For the Warner Bros. presentation, the Euphoria actress arrived in a custom look from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Zendaya dumps The Drama glam for Dune 3 dust

Her outfit featured a fitted, nude-toned structured blazer with pointed shoulders and a zippered front.

She paired it with a matching pencil skirt in the same material and completed the look with a nude-shade footwear.

The outfit commanded attention for its "faded hue" and sand-like texture, which media outlets have dubbed "sandworm chic.”

At the event, The Odyssey actress was joined by co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Jason Momoa, along with director Denis Villeneuve, as they unveiled the first seven minutes of the film.

This marks the first stop on the Dune: Part Three press tour, which won’t actually officially kick off until later this year as the movie will be hitting the theater on December 18.

Interestingly, her new era begins after she actively took part in The Drama promotions for which she and her stylist Law Roach also adopted "method dressing" approach based on the wedding rhyme: "Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue."

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