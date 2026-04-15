Allison Williams swerves Adam Driver question after Lena Dunham memoir claim

Allison Williams reacted to Lena Dunham’s explosive new memoir Famesick, sidestepping a question about their Girls co-star Adam Driver.

In the book, Dunham accuses Driver of being “difficult” and occasionally volatile on the HBO set.

She recalled incidents where he threw a chair during line practice and punched a hole in his trailer wall.

She described him as “half-man, half-beast” and admitted they “fought often,” though she also acknowledged an intense creative connection.

Williams (or Marnie from Girls) was asked about the allegations on Tuesday April 14.

She told Variety, “I need to read more before I say anything about it.”

The M3GAN star explained she had only reached the section recounting the first table read.

Williams joked that she expected Dunham to write she was late but was surprised to see herself described as “early.”

Williams emphasized her close bond with Dunham, saying, “We love each other. It’s a lifelong bond.”

Dunham, meanwhile, wrote in her book that when Driver wrapped his final Girls scene in 2016, he told her, “I hope you know I’ll always love you,” though she claims she never heard from him again.