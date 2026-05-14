Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spotted matching in surprise royal outing

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a coordinated appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Thursday for one of their most cherished annual engagements in Windsor Home Park.

Prince Edward and Sophie arrived in matching earthy-toned outfits, with both opting for smart brown and structured blazers.

As President and Vice President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the couple have long been closely associated with the prestigious equestrian gathering, which is one of the largest and most historic horse shows in Europe.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess toured exhibits and met participants, including a notable stop to view a 1966 Land Rover Series IIa once used by Queen Elizabeth II during previous editions of the show.

The vehicle served as a nostalgic reminder of the late monarch’s deep love of horses and long-standing connection to Windsor’s equestrian heritage.

Princess Anne was also in attendance at the Royal Windsor, where she was seen speaking with the rider of King Charles’ winning horse.

The candid moment was captured by photographers as the Princess Royal appeared mid-conversation.