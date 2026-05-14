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Royal family shares update on King Charles after Danish Queen's health woes

Th British monarch appears in sound health with smile on his face in te video
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 14, 2026

Royal family shares update on King Charles after Danish Queen&apos;s health woes

Buckingham Palace has shared an update on King Charles as he visited to the National Youth Music Theatre in London on Thursday.

The 77-year-old British monarch appears in sound health with smile on his face as he celebrated milestione 50th anniversary of the theatre.

The royal family shared the clip of the monarch's great morning with legendary actor Idris Elba on its officvial Instagram account.

In the video, the monarch is seen popping in to join students. He also taking part in improvisation workshops, before watching a performance from the students.

The post comes amid reports of Queen Margrethe of Denmark's hospitalisation as her health deterirated.

Following the workshops, the King took centre stage to cut a celebratory anniversary cake, surrounded by students and staff marking the organisation’s milestone year.

The charity traces its origins back to 1976, when director and playwright Jeremy James Taylor staged The Ballad of Salomon Pavey with young performers from Belmont School in Mill Hill.

Over the years, the theatre has nurtured countless talented performers, including notable alumni such as Jude Law, Stephen Graham, Toby Jones, Amara Okereke, Callum Scott Howells, and, of course, Sir Idris Elba, who joined the King for today’s celebrations.

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