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King Charles meets Māori Queen after key talks with William

King Charles and Māori leadership unite in shared focus on youth and environment
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 14, 2026

King Charles meets Māori Queen after key talks with William
King Charles meets Māori Queen after key talks with William

King Charles received the Māori Queen, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, during an audience at Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The engagement took place as part of a series of official visits by the Māori Queen in London this week.

Te Arikinui, who has been focused on strengthening relationships between peoples ahead of New Zealand’s 200-year commemoration of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 2040, met the King for the first time since her accession.

Kīngitanga movement and the British monarchy have maintained a relationship that now extends across eight royal reigns, reflecting decades of cultural and diplomatic connection.

Earlier in the week, the Māori Queen was also received by Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Both the Māori leadership and senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles, have long supported initiatives focused on young people and environmental stewardship.

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