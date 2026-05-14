King Charles leads rain-soaked garden party solo as royals busy elsewhere

King Charles leads rain-soaked garden party solo as royals keep busy elsewhere

It was a day of engagements for King Charles, who later stepped out solo for the final Buckingham Palace garden party of the season, greeting a star-studded guest list in the palace grounds.

The 77-year-old monarch appeared alone on the back steps of Buckingham Palace as the national anthem, God Save the King, played, marking the official start of the celebration in honour of the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust.

Charles made his way into the gardens under an umbrella, which he also used for support as he descended the steps.

Despite the weather holding a brief dry spell, the atmosphere in the palace grounds remained lively.

The King mingled freely with attendees, laughing and chatting as he worked his way through the crowds.

Among the high-profile guests was Dame Helen Mirren, who stood out in an elegant monochrome outfit, as well as actors Damian Lewis and presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Photographs captured the monarch in relaxed form, shaking hands, exchanging conversation, and clearly enjoying the celebratory mood despite attending without Queen Camilla.

The garden party formed part of ongoing celebrations for the King’s Trust, which has supported young people for five decades through education.