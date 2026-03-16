Queen Camilla’s true feelings for Andrew revealed in quiet move for Eugenie

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had not been on the best of terms with his sister-in-law before King Charles had ousted his disgraced brother, and Camilla has “not forgotten” any of the things that took place in the past.

The silent rift between Camilla and Andrew had only grown wider, hence, she did not hold back in her powerful speech on International Women’s Day in what is being considered a thinly-veiled dig at the Andrew-Epstein scandal.

She had told the audience, “As you can see, I am wearing another badge next to my WOW one. You might not be close enough to read the message, but it says, simply, ‘Shame Must Change Sides’.”

It is not lost on the royals that their words are scrutinised during crucial times, hence, Camilla spoke with candor about her feelings on the issue.

Royal author Angela Levin revealed in her book how the ex-Prince Andrew had been trying to call off Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005. At the time, Camilla felt that Andrew should have done more to support his brother especially at time when there was such less support for him in the public and in the family.

Andrew had been “'quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty” about Camilla, a source revealed. They added it’s highly unlikely that Camilla ever forgave Andrew for his actions.

This was seemingly reflected in the fact that Camilla skipped Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018 and excused herself to attend a longstanding commitment to visit Crathie Primary School, located near Balmoral.

The locals said that they would have understood if the royal had skipped the engagement in this one instance.

Even though close friends of Camilla at the time suggested that the move had not been a snub since the now-Queen Consort had reportedly sent Princess Eugenie a ‘handwritten apology letter’. However, it was hard to ignore the tensions Camilla had with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.