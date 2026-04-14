Blake Lively drags another A-list popstar in lawsuit after Taylor Swift

Blake Lively has a plan to bring up Justin Baldoni’s past confessions in the upcoming trial of their lawsuit.

The 38-year-old actress is reportedly planning to use the Jane the Virgin star’s 2017 interaction with Britney Spears as evidence about his behaviour with women.

In a previous interview, Baldoni admitted that he had always been a big fan of Spears and when she appeared on his show as a guest star, he couldn’t wait to see her.

“I had gone up to her and in my mind, we’re friends,” he said laughingly in an interview with Fuse, noting that they had tweeted at each other earlier, but, “We weren’t.”

Speaking about his awkward interaction, he said, “And I went up and I gave her … I went, ‘Hey!,’ and I gave her a big hug and I think I scared her, because she was like, ‘Hi,’ and I just had this awkward moment of, like, ‘Did I just harass Britney Spears?'”

Now, Lively will be using the anecdote to proof her claims of harassment against the filmmaker, as reported by Daily Mail.

Baldoni and Lively’s It Ends With Us trial is scheduled to begin on May 18, with the three out of 13 claims that the Gossip Girl alum initially filed.

In a recent hearing, the judge dismissed the 10 claims on lack of grounding.

Besides Spears, the legal drama also involves Lively’s friend Taylor Swift, because of her support for the actress shown in the messages obtained by court.