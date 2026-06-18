Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deliver 'terrible blow' to William, Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell sparked intense talks inside Prince William and Princess Kate's camp.

According to royal commentator Bronte Coy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been planning to visit the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the matter of weeks.

The Sussexes have reportedly decided to take part in the One Year To Go Invictus Games events in Birmingham in mid-July.

However, no confirmation has been made till now by Harry and Meghan's team.

This news stunned many royal experts, and they began discussing the possible reactions of the royal family, especially the Prince of Wales.

Broadcaster Mark Dolan said on The Sun's Royal Exclusive that the popularioty drop in popularity of Harry and Meghan in the US might be a reason for their need to be a part of the firm again.

He shared, "They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status, they need the elevated position it gives them because at the moment, we've seen that Meghan's popularity is dropping in the United States."

Speaking of William's response to the big news, Mark believes that it must have left the future King "furious."

Harry and Meghan's trip will be "a great moment for them and a terrible blow for Team Wales. He also claimed that the heir to the throne would likely not be delighted by the visit," Mark stated.