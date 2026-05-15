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King Charles turns DJ to celebrate major milestone at Buckingham Palace

Royal family issues delightful King Charles update after painful health confession
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 15, 2026

King Charles turns DJ to celebrate major milestone at Buckingham Palace
King Charles turns DJ to celebrate special milestone at Buckingham Palace

King Charles made a beaming appearance at the latest Buckingham Palace garden party after he made a major health confession.

On May 14, the royal family released a delightful video, showcasing the monarch celebrating 50 incredible years of the King's Trust.

As per the Palace, "The King hosted young people, volunteers, ambassadors and supporters at a special Garden Party to celebrate the charity’s five decades."

King Charles founded the trust in 1976 with his Royal Navy severance pay.

"@KingsTrust has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK (and many more around the world!) to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities," the royal family shared. 

The moment that caught fans' attention at the party was King Charles DJing alongside Sir Idris Elba and Christian St. Louis.

King Charles' appearance came after his comment about chemotherapy side effects made royal fans emotional.

While visiting Guy's Hospital, the monarch admitted that it leaves an awful "metallic" kind of taste in the mouth during a chat with another cancer patient. 

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