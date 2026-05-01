Queen Camilla hailed as 'protective wife' for shielding King Charles from bee

Queen Camilla gave a rare glimpse of light-hearted spontaneity during a deeply solemn engagement at Arlington National Cemetery, where she was seen quickly reacting to a flying insect near King Charles.

As the King paid tribute during the official visit, cameras caught Camilla waving away the insect hovering nearby.

Viewers called it Camilla’s instinctive “protective wife” moment that stole a slice of the internet spotlight.

Arlington National Cemetery, one of the United States’ most sacred military sites, is the final resting place of more than 400,000 service members, veterans, and notable figures.

Later, she made a stop at Smitten Farm, where she met staff and industry figures including Natalie Wales, as she learned more about the American horse racing world and its welfare initiatives.

During the visit, she was shown “Made the Cut” and spent time petting the horse, while discussing ongoing efforts to improve animal welfare, rehabilitation programmes, and potential collaboration between British and American racing organisations.

The Queen also heard how the sport is working across both countries to strengthen standards of care for thoroughbreds after racing, with a growing focus on long-term welfare and recovery.