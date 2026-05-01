Duchess of Edinburgh wins hearts feeding baby lamb

Duchess of Edinburgh spent the day in Shropshire on 30 April 2026 for community support.

At Willowdene Farm in Bridgnorth, the Duchess met staff and volunteers running programmes that support people with disabilities and those seeking to re-enter employment.

She was seen feeding a baby lamb and the staff also presented her with a birdhouse during the visit, a small but thoughtful token reflecting the centre’s creative and nature-based work.

The farm visit formed part of a wider tour across Shropshire, which also included stops at projects linked to crafts, education, and rehabilitation.

These centres offer everything from woodworking and gardening to cooking and blacksmithing.

At nearby Crowsmill Craft Centre, co-founder Dickon Pitt described the royal visit as a major moment of recognition after 13 years of work supporting adults and young people with additional needs.

He said preparations had been underway for days to ensure the hub was ready, with staff keen to showcase the wide range of skills being taught.

Sophie also visited other local initiatives including sensory and woodcraft projects, as well as facilities linked to outdoor activities and wellbeing.