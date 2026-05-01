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Charles celebrates big day in with cake, trees, and 'living classroom' tour

King Charles receives Island style military salute during grand Bermuda ceremony

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Charles celebrates big day in with cake, trees, and &apos;living classroom&apos; tour

King Charles inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Royal Bermuda Regiment before a 21-gun salute echoed across the historic former capital. 

The atmosphere was described as electric, with hundreds of schoolchildren and islanders lining the square, waving flags and cheering as the monarch stood at the centre of the celebrations. 

Some younger well-wishers even arrived dressed in miniature ceremonial uniforms, adding to the colour of the occasion.

The King cut a cake to mark the centenary of the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo, before speaking with Claire Larner and former Assistant Equerry James Larner during his visit.

He also planted an endemic Bermuda cedar at the Black Mangrove pond and Red Mangrove habitat during a visit to the “Living Classroom” on Trunk Island on 1 May 2026 in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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