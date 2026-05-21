Mike Tindall reveals devastating truth about loved one

Mike Tindall shares heartbreaking health update on beloved person

Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, has issued a devastating health update on his beloved person.

The former rugby captain, who married to King Charles' niece Zara, revealed how heartbreaking toll Parkinson's disease has taken on his father Philip, who has lived with the condition for more than two decades.

The 47-year-old shared the profound impact of watching his father's decline over the years, saying: "My dad is not doing great at the moment."

He went on: "Parkinson's is brutal, and there is no let-up from how it attacks the body and changes people."

In his sad admission to Hello!, Mike revealed: "After 23 plus years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was, which is why I don't want anyone else to see a parent or loved one suffer and have their quality of life decline so massively."

The former athelet's personal connection to the disease has driven his commitment to charitable endeavours aimed at finding a cure for the neurological condition.

Philip Tindall also enjoyed a rugby career, representing Otley Rugby Union Football Club for several years before his diagnosis.

Mike previously spoke of his clos bond with his dad, described him as "an absolutely unbelievable father."

He even credits his father's guidance and knowledge of the sport as instrumental to his own achievements on the pitch, which included winning the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England.