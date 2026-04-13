Duchess Sophie returns to royal duty after Prince William's emotional plea

Duchess Sophie made stunning return to the spoltlight after missing royal Easter gathering amid reports of her and Prince Edward's meeting with Andrew.

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her elegance and grace as she stepped out to pay a special tribute the late Queen amid speculations and rumours about her relationship with her husband.

The 61-year-old royal put on a stylish display in blue printed outfit as she broke the cover after her nephew Prince William's 'emotional plea' to her.

The royal family shared Sophie's stunning images on their official Instagram account and wrote: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has formally opened the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Veterans Centre at @RoyalHospitalChelsea."

The new centre will provide a welcoming space for veterans to socialise, stay active and build friendships, according to the Palace's statement.

Sophie spent time with veterans who are benefiting from the Chelsea Pensioner Veterans Outreach Programme.

Her outing comes amid reports that the future monarch, Prince William, wnats Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward and their two children to play active roles to protect the future of the royal family.

He has rrp[eotedly appealed his aunt and uncle to support him when he becomes king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have fostered a close personal relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.