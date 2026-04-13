



Olivia Munn says Kate's honest take on treatment 'really stayed' with her

Olivia Munn has shared a deeply personal moment that brought unexpected comfort during her cancer journey and it came from the Princess of Wales.

The actress, who revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, reflected on a conversation with Kate that stayed with her long after.

While discussing the realities of treatment, Olivia recalled how the Princess offered a perspective that felt instantly familiar.

According to Munn, Kate spoke about how the most challenging part isn’t always the headline moment of diagnosis or major procedures, but what comes after the ongoing treatment, recovery, and emotional toll that can quietly build over time.

It was a sentiment Olivia said resonated immediately, describing it as one of those rare moments where someone else perfectly captures what you’ve been feeling.

Speaking at a recent press event for her series Your Friends & Neighbors, the actress explained how hearing that shared experience made a difference.

Knowing someone else understood the less-visible side of recovery, she said, brought a sense of reassurance that’s hard to replicate.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her own cancer diagnosis in March 2024, later confirmed in early 2025 that she is in remission after undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Since then, her measured and open approach to discussing her experience has quietly connected with many facing similar journeys.