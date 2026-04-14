Princess Beatrice, husband Edoardo drama gets surprise new twist

There seems to be some commotion taking place around Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following reports about marital woes in the past weeks.

Beatrice and Edo have been in the headlines over conflicting reports about how the couple having “distance” in the relationship. However, there is still plenty of scepticism surrounding the matter.

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Edo and Beatrice received some unexpected news about inheritance after Edo’s distant cousin made surprising claims. Dario Mapelli Mozzi said that it would be “impossible” for Edo and his sister to inherit the historic Italian villa tied to their family name.

“They have no share in it and there are other more legitimate heirs,” he added. “I know who Edo is but I’ve never met him.”

This had come around the same time Beatrice’s husband, who is property developer, announced an upcoming project in Milano.

Just days later, Dara Huang, Edo’s former fiancée and mum to his 10-year-old son, Wolfie, shared an update that she was in Italy.

It is possible that Dara, who is an architect, is on a leisure or business trip. However, the timing of it all seems to be coinciding with certain events. Meanwhile, it is not a far-fetched idea that Dara might have come to Italy to support her ex during this difficult time.

Princess Beatrice has been going through a tough time herself especially after her disgraced father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February. King Charles’s niece is also a mum of two young daughters and insiders have claimed that the furore surrounding her parents and now her marriage has been taking a mental toll on her.

Now, this new update could possibly pile on stress for Beatrice, especially as her husband continues to keep his focus on work.