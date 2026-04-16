Prince Harry, Meghan hold key discussions before leaving Melbourne

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a very busy day in Melbourne before they departed for Sydney.

After they wrapped their solo engagements, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the day with an Aboriginal walking tour, the Scar Tree Walk, which connects the history and culture of the local Kulin Peoples.

The walk began from Federation Square and followed the Birrarung (Yarra River), the walk weaves through significant sites before reaching the protected scar trees in Yarra Park blending storytelling, history and place.

The couple learned of the cultural and traditional items. At the same time, they took their time on the visit and even stopped to take selfies and speak to the fans coming up to them.

Following the Scar Tree Walk, Megan and Harry were back in their formal look as they arrived at the Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing Program, Batyr, on the grounds of Swinburne University.

There were discussions held about therapies that empower young people to speak openly about mental health and take charge of their wellbeing.

Meghan spoke about how she was “bullied and attacked” on social media while addressing a class of young people. Whereas, Harry spoke about Australia’s ban on under-16s using social media.

The Sussexes are now expected to leave for Sydney to attend the InterEdge Summit for the penultimate day of their four-day Australia visit.