Eric Dane’s widow Rebecca Gayheart split from Hard Rock mogul Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart, who was married to actor Eric Dane until his death earlier this year, quietly ended her relationship with Hard Rock Café founder Peter Morton nearly a year ago.

The pair parted ways nearly a year ago, in April 2025, before the death of Grey’s Anatomy star, earlier this February, as per Page Six.

Gayheart and Morton were first linked in 2023 when they were spotted on a double date in Los Angeles with Claudia Schiffer and Matthew Vaughn.

Despite being photographed holding hands and sharing a kiss outside Beverly Hills hotspot E-Baldi last December, source shared with the outlet it wasn’t romantic.

It revealed the two had simply run into each other and remain on friendly terms.

Who is Peter Morton?

Peter Morton, a hospitality mogul whose father founded Morton’s Steakhouse, sold his stake in Hard Rock Café for $410 million in 1996.

He later offloaded the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for $770 million in 2006.

His family has continued to make waves in the entertainment and business world.

His late son Harry founded Pink Taco and co-owned the Viper Room, while son Matthew launched Cha Cha Matcha and daughter Grace works in production with Taylor Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

Gayheart, meanwhile, had been married to Dane from 2004 until his passing from ALS.

Though the couple separated in 2018 and she filed for divorce, Gayheart dismissed the filing last year following Dane’s diagnosis.

In a heartfelt essay for The Cut, she wrote of her commitment to supporting him through his illness, “Eric knows that I am always going to want the best for him… So whatever I can do or however I can show up to make this journey better for him or easier for him, I want to do that.”

The insider emphasizes that Gayheart and Morton’s split was amicable, with one insider noting, “They are still friendly.”