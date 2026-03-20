BigHit Music shares upsetting news ahead of BTS comeback concert

BigHit Music shares upsetting news ahead of major BTS comeback concert

BigHit music issues an important statement as the BTS reunion faces a setback.

BTS leader RM got injured ahead of the major comeback concert during the rehearsals for the exciting upcoming event.

On Saturday, March 21, the septet is set to hold a free concert, "BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG", at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

This will mark their first full-group public performance in over three years following the completion of their mandatory military service.

However, with the much-anticipated concert only hours away, the group's label shared on Friday, March 20 that RM suffered an ankle injury while rehearsing for the performance on Thursday.

A medical diagnosis confirmed a sprain of the accessory navicular, a partial ligament tear, and a talus contusion (which includes ligament damage and inflammation).

Doctors advised that he wear a leg cast and minimize movement for at least two weeks while focusing on recovery.

While RM expressed a firm commitment to deliver a high-quality performance at this symbolic comeback stage at Gwanghwamun, his on-stage performance, including choreography, will be partially limited.

Despite the injury, he will do his best to participate on stage and engage with ARMY and the audience.

The performance will reportedly begin inside Gyeongbokgung Palace, with the members walking through Gwanghwamun Gate to reach a specially constructed stage at the square.

While only 22,000 ticketed fans will be inside the official venue, city officials expect up to 260,000 people to gather in the surrounding areas

Fans worldwide, meanwhile, can watch the event live exclusively on Netflix beginning at 8:00 PM KST.

The group will perform tracks from their new album, ARIRANG (released March 20), including the title track Swim. The show may also feature solo tracks released by members during their military service.

The concert is part of BTS The City: Arirang Seoul, a festival running through April 12 that features themed installations and media facades at landmarks like N Seoul Tower and Sungnyemun Gate.