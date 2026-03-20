Taylor Swift doesn't want her wedding to be like this A-lister

If you thought Taylor Swift would plan a predictable wedding… think again.

The pop superstar and Travis Kelce are reportedly pulling off what might be the most secretive celebrity wedding of the year – and it is happening soon. Like “clear your summer but don’t ask questions” soon.

Insiders say the couple plans to tie the knot before the NFL season kicks off, with Kelce expected back at training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on July 22.

Translation: wedding first, touchdowns later.

But here’s the twist – even their inner circle is basically in the dark.

“Everybody [loved ones, close friends] has been told to put the summer on hold, and they will find out the details right before the wedding,” one insider revealed.

Yes, that includes VIP guests. No early invites. No location leaks. Just vibes and a calendar block.

And if you were picturing a dreamy outdoor ceremony à la Selena Gomez — not happening.

“It will take place someplace indoors,” the source shared. “Taylor doesn’t want it to be like Selena’s wedding.”

The move is all about control and privacy – two things Swift has mastered over the years. With rumours swirling about locations and timelines, the couple seems determined to keep the big day tightly locked down until the very last second.

So what do we actually know?

Summer wedding. Secret location. Star-studded guest list… eventually.

Everything else? Classified.